Ex-colonies want reparations from the British

"Must acknowledge shared history"

Starmer made the point in a speech to Commonwealth Heads of Government: "We must acknowledge our shared history, even when it is hard." King Charles III, who is also the head of state of several Commonwealth states, had previously expressed similar sentiments. "Listening to people across the Commonwealth, I understand how the most painful aspects of our past still resonate," he emphasized. "It is therefore vital that we understand our history so that we can make the right decisions in the future when inequality prevails."