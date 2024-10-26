Vorteilswelt
Especially in the Oberland

Public transport is gaining ground in Tyrol

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 08:00

The new timetable, which comes into force on December 15, will significantly expand public transport services in Tyrol - especially in the Oberland region. One focus is on improving train and bus connections in order to strengthen sustainable mobility in the region.

0 Kommentare

One of the central innovations is the continuous half-hourly regional express (REX) service from Innsbruck to Ötztal-Bahnhof, which will increase the number of options for passengers in the Oberland and make maximum use of the existing infrastructure.

Improvements for commuters
With the timetable change, Haiming, Mötz and Rietz will have a fixed REX stop throughout for the first time. The train connections from Innsbruck to Imst will also be expanded, especially in the morning, in order to improve mobility, particularly during commuter times. At the transport hub in Landeck, better transfer options are being created for local and long-distance traffic.

Better and more frequent connections to Innsbruck in the morning
Especially for employees working in shifts in the Tirol clinics, the police or other areas, the early morning service in the opposite direction to the main traffic direction - i.e. from Innsbruck to the Oberland - will be significantly improved. In future, it will be easier and more frequent to get from Innsbruck to Landeck in the morning. Schoolchildren traveling home from Innsbruck in the direction of the Oberland can look forward to earlier journeys home, as the timetable will be adjusted in December.

The innovations:

  • Continuous half-hourly service from Innsbruck to Ötztal
  • 17 additional daily train connections from Innsbruck to Imst
  • Optimized Landeck transport hub for local and long-distance traffic
  • Half-hourly REX service at weekends
  • S-Bahn S4 terminus in Telfs, 14-minute waiting time for onward journey via Telfs towards Oberland
  • Landeck to Innsbruck: 3 trains every hour at 11-minute intervals

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
Kommentare
