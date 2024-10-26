Public transport is gaining ground in Tyrol

Better and more frequent connections to Innsbruck in the morning

Especially for employees working in shifts in the Tirol clinics, the police or other areas, the early morning service in the opposite direction to the main traffic direction - i.e. from Innsbruck to the Oberland - will be significantly improved. In future, it will be easier and more frequent to get from Innsbruck to Landeck in the morning. Schoolchildren traveling home from Innsbruck in the direction of the Oberland can look forward to earlier journeys home, as the timetable will be adjusted in December.