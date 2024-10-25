Vorteilswelt
Offer is well received

Already 40 burials in the Bludesch monastery forest

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 15:25

Tree burials have been possible in the Bludesch monastery forest since spring this year. The pioneering project has been well received and demand is extremely high.

Next Friday is All Saints' Day, and people all over Vorarlberg commemorate the dead on this day. The Klosterwald team is taking the approaching holiday as an opportunity to take stock of tree burials. And the results are extremely positive: 600 interested people have been welcomed to the regular forest tours so far. The urns of 40 deceased people have already been laid to rest, and 150 people have already chosen a tree in the burial forest during their lifetime. "We are delighted that the Bludesch Monastery Forest has been so well received and that many families have already placed their trust in us," says Managing Director Alexander Burtscher happily.

A resting place in the monastery forest does not need to be looked after - nature takes care of that. (Bild: Klosterwald Bludesch)
A resting place in the monastery forest does not need to be looked after - nature takes care of that.
(Bild: Klosterwald Bludesch)

A major advantage of a tree burial is the low cost for the bereaved. "Nature takes care of it," emphasizes operations manager Lukas Wurzinger. The natural surroundings of a forest cemetery therefore offer a place of peace and remembrance without the usual expense of a traditional burial site. This form of burial also meets the growing desire of many people for a sustainable and environmentally conscious farewell.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
