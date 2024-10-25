Already 40 burials in the Bludesch monastery forest

Next Friday is All Saints' Day, and people all over Vorarlberg commemorate the dead on this day. The Klosterwald team is taking the approaching holiday as an opportunity to take stock of tree burials. And the results are extremely positive: 600 interested people have been welcomed to the regular forest tours so far. The urns of 40 deceased people have already been laid to rest, and 150 people have already chosen a tree in the burial forest during their lifetime. "We are delighted that the Bludesch Monastery Forest has been so well received and that many families have already placed their trust in us," says Managing Director Alexander Burtscher happily.