Altach vs. Austria Klagenfurt – LIVE from 5pm

Pacult misses determination

"A coach can talk a lot, explain a lot, give the lads confidence. But they still have to play soccer on their own, the players have to make the decisions on the pitch," said the Viennese ahead of the trip west. Pacult criticized above all "the necessary determination and penetration in the final third". Chances for the Carinthians have been in short supply recently. "We've continued to work on that in training. We need more confidence, clarity and courage in our passing game. We'll work on that and if we bring that onto the pitch, then we'll find our opportunities in Altach." Sebastian Soto will play no part in this. The contract with the US striker was terminated this week. Soto suffered a serious knee injury at the end of August and is continuing his rehab in his home country.