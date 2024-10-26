Bundesliga in the ticker:
Altach vs. Austria Klagenfurt – LIVE from 5pm
Eleventh round of the Austrian Bundesliga. SCR Altach host SK Austria Klagenfurt, we report live from 5pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
"Altach new" sees itself on the right track. The Vorarlberg side's first game under Fabio Ingolitsch ended in a narrow defeat in Salzburg, but what they saw there should give them confidence for their home debut under the new coach. Austria Klagenfurt are the visitors to the Rheindorf, a team that has been in a bit of a rumpus recently. Peter Pacult took his team to task after two recent defeats without scoring.
Pacult misses determination
"A coach can talk a lot, explain a lot, give the lads confidence. But they still have to play soccer on their own, the players have to make the decisions on the pitch," said the Viennese ahead of the trip west. Pacult criticized above all "the necessary determination and penetration in the final third". Chances for the Carinthians have been in short supply recently. "We've continued to work on that in training. We need more confidence, clarity and courage in our passing game. We'll work on that and if we bring that onto the pitch, then we'll find our opportunities in Altach." Sebastian Soto will play no part in this. The contract with the US striker was terminated this week. Soto suffered a serious knee injury at the end of August and is continuing his rehab in his home country.
Klagenfurt actually travel to Altach as favorites. They have won all three games at the Schnabelholz since their promotion to the Bundesliga. With eleven points from nine games, Austria are ninth in the table, Altach are three points behind with one more game to play and are winless in seven rounds. The Vorarlberg side have currently suffered four defeats in a row, with just one win at home in 13 attempts in the 2024 calendar year (2-0 against WAC in August). Nevertheless, Altach feel they are stronger.
"The coach's system is working"
The 2-1 defeat at the runners-up, when the visitors were ahead until the 84th minute, gives them confidence that they can turn things around. "What we can take away was how we performed. And that was really strong," said Ingolitsch. "We saw that the coach's system works. If we keep working like this, it will only be a matter of time before the results come," added striker Lukas Fridrikas. He scored his first goal of the season in Salzburg and also spoke personally of increased self-confidence.
Altach are preparing for a match in which the initiative will come from the home side. "We expect that we can and want to be dominant. We'll have the ball a lot and need solutions accordingly," said Ingolitsch. "Altach new" - as the 32-year-old noted - should be inspired by the proactive approach. Ingolitsch emphasized once again that the team's own style of play will be followed through. "No matter against whom." The man next to him on the touchline is a role model. Ingolitsch described his opposite number Pacult as a "coaching fox" and "cult figure". "He doesn't bend, stays true to his line. He does his thing. I also try to do my thing."
