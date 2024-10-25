Cycling premiere in the slipstream of the world champion

"The route is unique, as it leads through the closed military training area of the Austrian Armed Forces. Thanks to a special permit, all participants can cycle off the normal cycle paths through a fantastic landscape. It will be an unforgettable experience," motivates organizer Johannes Hessenberger, whose Lake Neusiedl Cycling Marathon on 4 May 2025 will once again be part of the "UCI Gran Fondo World Series": "Athletes can qualify for the amateur world championships in the cycling marathon and individual time trial."