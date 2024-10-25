"Pannonia Gravel"
Cycling premiere in the slipstream of the world champion
Gravel tours open up a new dimension of the sport for adventurous bikers. The first race of this kind in Burgenland takes place on Sunday. One prominent athlete at the start is the current amateur world champion.
Gravel biking is in tune with the times. Gravel means gravel, so tours - as the name suggests - are mostly off-road. The organizers of the Lake Neusiedl Cycle Marathon are responding to this boom this year with the premiere of the spectacular "Pannonia Gravel" on 27 October.
Restricted military area
Two routes - 40 kilometers/600 vertical meters and 73 kilometers/1150 vertical meters - await sporty adventurers. The start (10 a.m.) and finish are on the cherry blossom cycle path next to Kaisersteinbrucher Straße in Winden am See.
"The route is unique, as it leads through the closed military training area of the Austrian Armed Forces. Thanks to a special permit, all participants can cycle off the normal cycle paths through a fantastic landscape. It will be an unforgettable experience," motivates organizer Johannes Hessenberger, whose Lake Neusiedl Cycling Marathon on 4 May 2025 will once again be part of the "UCI Gran Fondo World Series": "Athletes can qualify for the amateur world championships in the cycling marathon and individual time trial."
Tough race expected
High-profile athletes will be at the start on Sunday. UCI gravel amateur world champion Johnny Hoogerland is looking forward to it: "The route through the army area is a dream. I'm expecting a tough race." Also taking part are former national gravel champion Felix Ritzinger, mountain biker and Crocodile Trophy winner Wolfi Krenn and former professional cyclist Mathias Krizek.
"Cycling fans can also take part on a mountain bike! You can register at www.neusiedlersee-radmarathon.com/gravel until shortly before the start," says Hessenberger. The race number distribution and award ceremonies will take place in the Kirschblütenhalle in Breitenbrunn.
Laughter in the cellar
The first "Pannonia Gravel" is not only about cycling, but also about conviviality. This is because the Breitenbrunn Martiniloben "Zum Lachen in den Keller" (Laughter in the Cellar) is taking place at the same time this weekend. Local wineries open their doors to sociable visitors.
