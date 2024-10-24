Sölden: Ski fans hope for Hirscher’s “yes” tomorrow

"Came back to be the best"

Pircher is now the coach of the other big comebacker in Sölden. Lucas "Pinheiro" Braathen. The neo-Brazilian will start on Sunday. At his return presentation in the James Bond Museum high above Sölden (3048m), he didn't exactly set the bar low. "What Dennis Rodman is to basketball, Steve Jobs is to technology and Ronaldinho is to soccer - I always wanted to be like them. And I've come back to be the best," said the 24-year-old, whose Red Bull team will be kitted out by Moncler with immediate effect.