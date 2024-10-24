Sea green sticker
Adhesive vignette 2025 will cost 103.80 euros
The new 2025 sticker will cost 103.80 euros and will be available in the color sea green. It will be available from around 6000 Asfinag vignette sales partners in Austria and abroad from the last days of November. It will be valid from December 1, 2024.
In accordance with the legal requirements, the vignette tariffs will be adjusted to the harmonized consumer price index (HICP) again this year, after there was no change in the price last year, and will be increased by 7.7 percent for 2025. This means that the annual car vignette will cost 103.80 euros next year.
The color is also changing: "The choice of color is important because it allows us to control the adhesive vignette better and more optimally - to the benefit of our customers. Distinguishability from the previous year and signal effect are important reasons for the respective choice of color - that's why we ensure a clear differentiation from the previous year's color sun yellow with sea green," says Asfinag Managing Director Claudia Eder.
Like all toll revenues, the proceeds from vignette sales are reinvested in the operation, construction, maintenance and road safety of the 2,265-kilometer Austrian freeway and expressway network.
As usual, the annual vignette is valid for 14 months - from December 1 of the previous year to January 31 of the following year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.