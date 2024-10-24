Vorteilswelt
Sea green sticker

Adhesive vignette 2025 will cost 103.80 euros

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 14:10

The new 2025 sticker will cost 103.80 euros and will be available in the color sea green. It will be available from around 6000 Asfinag vignette sales partners in Austria and abroad from the last days of November. It will be valid from December 1, 2024.

In accordance with the legal requirements, the vignette tariffs will be adjusted to the harmonized consumer price index (HICP) again this year, after there was no change in the price last year, and will be increased by 7.7 percent for 2025. This means that the annual car vignette will cost 103.80 euros next year.

The color is also changing: "The choice of color is important because it allows us to control the adhesive vignette better and more optimally - to the benefit of our customers. Distinguishability from the previous year and signal effect are important reasons for the respective choice of color - that's why we ensure a clear differentiation from the previous year's color sun yellow with sea green," says Asfinag Managing Director Claudia Eder.

As usual, the annual vignette is valid for 14 months - from December 1 of the previous year to January 31 of the following year.
As usual, the annual vignette is valid for 14 months - from December 1 of the previous year to January 31 of the following year.
Like all toll revenues, the proceeds from vignette sales are reinvested in the operation, construction, maintenance and road safety of the 2,265-kilometer Austrian freeway and expressway network.

As usual, the annual vignette is valid for 14 months - from December 1 of the previous year to January 31 of the following year.

