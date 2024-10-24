Sunny fall holidays
The first stage of the 2024/25 school year is already over on Friday and the week-long fall break is just around the corner. The school-free days bring calm weather with high fog and sunshine. Perfect conditions also prevail in the mountains. A reason to get out your boots and go hiking.
The weather couldn't be more typical for fall. In the lowlands, high fog often makes for dull hours and the sun first has to prevail against the gray. But the mountains and hills, on the other hand, will collect plenty of sunshine in the coming days. A foehn wind from the south will also bring very mild air here.
Temperatures too high again
Nevertheless, the temperature level in the fall vacations remains far too high for the time of year. It is therefore already clear that October will be another month that is too mild. In Innsbruck, there have already been 10 days with 20 degrees or more, compared to an average of just six in October.
Mostly fog in the lowlands
High air pressure will determine our weather until well into the coming week, and the southerly foehn will also be in the mix this weekend. In the lower-lying areas, such as around Lake Constance, in Flachgau, along the Danube and in the eastern lowlands, as well as in the valleys in the south, it will probably be foggy almost every day during the fall vacations. In some places, the fog may remain all day and make for gloomy weather. The best chance of sunshine in these areas is in the afternoon.
Seven degrees too much for the time of year
The weather in the mountains, on the other hand, is completely the opposite. Especially in the northern Alps from the Rätikon to Mariazellerland. Fog is only briefly an issue here, otherwise the sun will shine frequently over the next few days. It should be over 20 degrees again, 7 degrees too much for this time of year. The conditions are therefore perfect for hiking tours: even at 2000 meters, the local peaks will sometimes reach double-digit plus degrees.
Great weather on Sunday
The women's giant slalom on the national holiday and the equivalent for Marcel Hirscher and Co. on Sunday also mark the start of the Alpine Ski World Cup this weekend. The weather seems to mean much better for the men, with clouds building up from the south on the main ridge of the Tyrolean Alps on Saturday. These may even reach the slopes at times (keyword: foehn wall) and restrict visibility.
Sunday will then be perfect weather, with plenty of sunshine and less wind, reaching a very mild 7 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.