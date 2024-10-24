Mostly fog in the lowlands

High air pressure will determine our weather until well into the coming week, and the southerly foehn will also be in the mix this weekend. In the lower-lying areas, such as around Lake Constance, in Flachgau, along the Danube and in the eastern lowlands, as well as in the valleys in the south, it will probably be foggy almost every day during the fall vacations. In some places, the fog may remain all day and make for gloomy weather. The best chance of sunshine in these areas is in the afternoon.