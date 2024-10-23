Espionage trial in Tyrol: Three Turks on trial

"No evidence"

The defendants' lawyers vehemently contradicted the statements of the public prosecutor. "We are definitely not dealing with the secret service and spies here," said the first defendant's defense lawyer. All witnesses regarding the "gold deal" had made it clear that they were "dealing with fraudsters", but certainly not with the MIT. The defense lawyer for the second defendant also agreed: "There is no evidence that anyone here is a member of the MIT or has anything to do with it," he said. The defense attorney for the third defendant sharpened this statement: "There is nothing at all left of the indictment". Late in the morning, the jury retired to deliberate.