Number of patients and operations increased

More than 78,000 people were in hospital

Last year, 78,035 patients benefited from inpatient care - 135 more than in 2022. The number of operations rose from 43,700 to 44,418. In contrast, the number of people who visited an outpatient clinic fell. While this figure was 460,000 in 2022, it fell to 448,554 in 2023. Exactly 618,127,089 euros were spent on patient welfare. Unsurprisingly, staff accounted for the largest chunk at just under 353 million euros. Expenses rose by 7.7 percent compared to the previous year. This is due to the salary settlement and increases in the staffing plan.