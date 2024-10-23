Hospital balance sheet 2023
Number of patients and operations increased
More than 618 million euros were spent at provincial hospitals in 2023, with staff costing the most (just under 353 million euros). Non-medical external services accounted for 83.9 million euros, while medical goods and medicines accounted for 47.5 and 46.1 million euros respectively.
The managing directors of Vorarlberger Krankenhaus-Betriebsgesellschaft (KHBG), Gerald Fleisch and Peter Fraunberger, look back on an eventful financial year 2023: new medical departments were filled and investments were made in state-of-the-art medical technology. At the same time, cooperation was sought at all levels and expert knowledge was pooled at management level.
The challenges were great. Specialists were particularly hard to come by, while at the same time existing staff had to be retained - and the working environment had to be made attractive. 888 doctors, 2335 nursing staff and a further 1637 men and women in administration worked for KHBG in 2023.
More than 78,000 people were in hospital
Last year, 78,035 patients benefited from inpatient care - 135 more than in 2022. The number of operations rose from 43,700 to 44,418. In contrast, the number of people who visited an outpatient clinic fell. While this figure was 460,000 in 2022, it fell to 448,554 in 2023. Exactly 618,127,089 euros were spent on patient welfare. Unsurprisingly, staff accounted for the largest chunk at just under 353 million euros. Expenses rose by 7.7 percent compared to the previous year. This is due to the salary settlement and increases in the staffing plan.
The cost of materials also increased. This rose by 12.9 percent, from 114.9 to 129.7 million euros. This was explained by higher expenses for medicines. The bottom line was a period-adjusted turnover of 572.9 million euros. This corresponds to a change of 14.6 percent.
