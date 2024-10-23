After the restart, the young bulls upped the tempo again. After a major mistake in the Croatian defense, Bendra picked up the ball and passed to Verhounig, who netted for the second time that day (fourth time in the Youth League season). A few minutes before the final whistle, Zeteny Jano scored the winner from the penalty spot. Kenneth had been fouled in the penalty area shortly beforehand. In stoppage time, the Croatians then added to the excitement and reduced the deficit to 3:2. With this 3:2 victory, the young bulls remain unblemished after three games in the Youth League and are second in the table with nine points.