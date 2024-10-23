Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
23.10.2024 17:54

Salzburg remain unblemished in the Youth League. The young bulls secured a narrow 3-2 win against Dinamo Zagreb and now have nine points from three games. Verhounig scored twice.

0 Kommentare

The weather was not exactly inviting. Gloomy, foggy and rainy - but of course the game went ahead anyway. As soon as the young bulls kicked off against Dinamo Zagreb in the Youth League, the conditions were quickly forgotten as Salzburg really fired up the Croatians. Daniel Beichler's previously unbeaten team took the lead in the fourth minute. Baidoo initiated the attack, Verhounig played the double with captain Jano and scored to take the lead - a move with a high percentage of perfection.

But anyone who thought the game would continue at this pace was wrong. The Hausbuben continued to dominate the game, but failed to create any compelling chances. The game rippled along more and more until the visitors shook everyone out of their rut - with the equalizer. Dinamo's first real opportunity hit the back of the net straight away, with Spuka taking a direct free-kick into the goalkeeper's corner.

After the restart, the young bulls upped the tempo again. After a major mistake in the Croatian defense, Bendra picked up the ball and passed to Verhounig, who netted for the second time that day (fourth time in the Youth League season). A few minutes before the final whistle, Zeteny Jano scored the winner from the penalty spot. Kenneth had been fouled in the penalty area shortly beforehand. In stoppage time, the Croatians then added to the excitement and reduced the deficit to 3:2. With this 3:2 victory, the young bulls remain unblemished after three games in the Youth League and are second in the table with nine points.

UEFA Youth League:
FC Salzburg - Dinamo Zagreb 3:2 (1:1)
Goal sequence: 1:0 (4.) Verhounig, 1:1 (39.) Sunta, 2:1 (54.) Verhounig, 3:1 (87.) Jano, 3:2 (94.) Sepic. - Yellow-red card: Jano (S, 88., foul)

FC Salzburg (3-4-1-2): Zawieschitzky; Gadou, Schuster, Zabransky (81. Hussauf); Bendra (82. Rackl), Jano, Striednig, Trummer; Aguilar (68. Paumgartner); Baidoo (46. Adejenughure), Verhounig (88. Brandt)

Academy Liefering, 425, Redder (Denmark).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
