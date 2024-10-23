EU demands 16.7 million euros fine from ÖBB

EU sees distortion of competition

The EU sees this as an exclusion and distortion of competition and therefore a violation of Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). This reads: "All agreements between undertakings, decisions by associations of undertakings and concerted practices which may affect trade between Member States and which have as their object or effect the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition within the internal market shall be prohibited as incompatible with the internal market."