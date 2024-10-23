“Does he need skiing or does skiing need him?”

The 37-year-old tries to find an answer to this himself and recalls other great comebacks: "Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Tom Brady came back after their supposed careers ended". And also the Spanish golfer Jose Maria Olazabal. "He once said, 'I'm getting older, my golf isn't as good as it used to be. Of course I no longer have a chance, but it's wonderful to still play tournaments. I feel a kind of inner peace here," says Dopfer, who also sees this as a possible motivation for Hirscher's return.