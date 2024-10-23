Former ski ace on Hirscher
“Does he need skiing or does skiing need him?”
Former ski racer Fritz Dopfer has commented on Marcel Hirscher's upcoming comeback. The expert assumes that the 35-year-old still has everything he needs to be successful, but poses the question as to the reason for his comeback: "Is it more that Marcel needs skiing or that skiing needs him?"
"Marcel has always played a successful mixture of poker and chess: he has sought out risk, refused to let anyone look at his cards and at the same time acted strategically cleverly with the necessary stringency - with outstanding success. I am convinced that he will remain true to himself," Dopfer told "Eurosport".
However, Dopfer has serious doubts as to whether it will be enough to build on the successes of the past: "Skiing hasn't taken a breather. Athletes' performances have improved in many areas since then. In addition, the top has become broader". Marco Odermatt in particular has now filled the vacuum that Hirscher left behind when he retired.
The ex-ski racer doesn't believe that Hirscher can give him a run for his money. Nevertheless, he is keeping his fingers crossed for his old rival and emphasizes: "The idea and the concept of the fast turn is deeply rooted in him.
Is it about "inner peace"?
However, the expert asks himself a crucial question. "Why has Marcel actually returned to the ski circus," says Dopfer, who then poses the almost philosophical question: "Does he need skiing or does skiing need him?"
The 37-year-old tries to find an answer to this himself and recalls other great comebacks: "Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Tom Brady came back after their supposed careers ended". And also the Spanish golfer Jose Maria Olazabal. "He once said, 'I'm getting older, my golf isn't as good as it used to be. Of course I no longer have a chance, but it's wonderful to still play tournaments. I feel a kind of inner peace here," says Dopfer, who also sees this as a possible motivation for Hirscher's return.
