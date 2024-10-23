Trio takes over SPÖ and focuses on change

There is still time until the state elections

When will a new leader be found for the party? Still unclear. Those responsible have not set a time limit. There is still time until the 2028 state elections. The next party conference will not take place until 2026. "We understand the nervousness among our political rivals, but we are not being driven by anyone," explains Regional Managing Director Gerald Forcher. And Peter Eder makes it clear: "We have the ambition to take on government responsibility. And we will live up to this claim."