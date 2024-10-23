As an interim solution
Trio takes over SPÖ and focuses on change
Unsurprisingly, following the announced resignation of SPÖ leader David Egger, his three deputies will take over. The three announced this on Wednesday. What is surprising is that they are aiming for reforms in the party as quickly as possible.
The Salzburg SPÖ will start the new year without a real party leader after David Egger announced his resignation. As already reported by the "Krone", Peter Eder, Barbara Thöny and Bettina Brandauer will tackle the task as a trio. "We are taking on responsibility," they say in unison. And Peter Eder adds after criticism arose that he was not taking over the party alone: "I'm not shirking responsibility, I also bear responsibility in the Chamber of Labor. I just don't want the Chamber to be pushed into a political corner," said the AK President. The AK is political, but not party-political.
The triple leadership, which will take over from 2025 for the time being, will also initiate a process of change. This is already relatively clearly outlined: local politicians, including the successful red mayors, but also friendly organizations such as the trade unions or Volkshilfe, are to be much more closely involved. The party statutes are also to be put through their paces to see whether they are still up to date.
A spatial division is also already clear. Peter Eder will bring in the Flachgau perspective, Barbara Thöny the Innergebirg perspective and Bettina Brandauer the Tennengau perspective. Thematically, they want to focus on the basic needs of the population. Thöny is already the social spokesperson, Brandauer is responsible for education and families.
There is still time until the state elections
When will a new leader be found for the party? Still unclear. Those responsible have not set a time limit. There is still time until the 2028 state elections. The next party conference will not take place until 2026. "We understand the nervousness among our political rivals, but we are not being driven by anyone," explains Regional Managing Director Gerald Forcher. And Peter Eder makes it clear: "We have the ambition to take on government responsibility. And we will live up to this claim."
