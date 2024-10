Military commander now wants to “do his homework”

"Long live the Military Command of Lower Austria!" With these words, Brigadier Georg Härtinger officially took over the command of the local armed forces on Tuesday morning at the Hesser barracks in St. Pölten. And he has big plans: In addition to expanding the infrastructure and positioning the army as an attractive employer, the Krems native wants to place great emphasis on knowledge retention and transfer. Artificial intelligence, cybercrime and current threat situations or disasters are also becoming increasingly important - this is where the homework has to be done.