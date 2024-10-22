Policy paper from the WK Presidium causes anger

The "Landesgrünzone" is "not a building land reservoir for big business", the Greens were outraged after the members of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee presented their policy paper on strengthening the location. Of course, it was no coincidence that this was presented at the same time as the start of government negotiations. It can also be assumed that many of the demands will be reflected in the new government program of the ÖVP and FPÖ - not least because Eduard Fischer, Chairman of the Freedom Party and one of the Vice Presidents, is so well integrated into the black-dominated Chamber of Commerce that the Freedom Party will not even be running with its own list in the upcoming Chamber of Commerce elections.