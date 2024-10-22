Because of the Landesgrünzone
Policy paper from the WK Presidium causes anger
The proposal to convert the "Landesgrünzone" into a "Landesentwicklungszone" is causing heated debate - and not just among the Greens.
The "Landesgrünzone" is "not a building land reservoir for big business", the Greens were outraged after the members of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee presented their policy paper on strengthening the location. Of course, it was no coincidence that this was presented at the same time as the start of government negotiations. It can also be assumed that many of the demands will be reflected in the new government program of the ÖVP and FPÖ - not least because Eduard Fischer, Chairman of the Freedom Party and one of the Vice Presidents, is so well integrated into the black-dominated Chamber of Commerce that the Freedom Party will not even be running with its own list in the upcoming Chamber of Commerce elections.
The provincial green zone is a natural jewel and recreational area for all Vorarlberg residents, not a building land reservoir for big business.
Eva Hammerer, Klubobfrau der Grünen
The Greens, who have never played a role within the Chamber of Commerce and whose political ability to act has been reduced to a minimum following their still incomplete expulsion from the provincial government, are therefore particularly worried about the future. Not without good reason, they fear for the provincial green zone, which - if the members of the WK Presidium have their way - is to become a provincial development zone.
The representatives of the Chamber of Commerce will find the FPÖ and probably also parts of the ÖVP receptive, fears Eva Hammerer: "There is a danger that the next government will give gifts to a few large companies, destroying the livelihoods and recreational areas of Vorarlberg residents as well as valuable agricultural land." From her party's point of view, the Landesgrünzone is a natural jewel and recreational area for all Vorarlberg residents: "We must protect this green lung of the Rhine Valley for future generations."
Alternative solutions are obvious
Hammerer passes the ball back to the Chamber of Commerce: it should do its homework and support entrepreneurs in making the best possible use of existing business areas. "We need to exploit the potential of vacant and underused areas and increase density."
Incidentally, the Greens were not the only ones who were annoyed by the proposal. In an open letter, lawyer Anton Schäfer withdrew the right of the presidency to make demands on his behalf to a black-blue government: "As a compulsory member of the Chamber of Commerce, it is not possible for me to leave this association, so I must use this channel to demand that you no longer ventilate this backward-looking nonsense of a regional development zone in my name in future and no longer associate me with such plans, which intend to further destroy the green lung of Vorarlberg."
