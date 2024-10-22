Touching gesture
King hugs former indigenous victim after scandal
On the last day of his visit to Australia, King Charles III met with indigenous leaders and survivors of the "Stolen Generations". This is the name given to the countless children who were taken away from their families during British colonization and "re-educated" by whites in forced institutions.
The King listened to many of the stories of the former victims. Among them was that of Uncle James Michael "Widdy" Welsh, whom he hugged after he told him he was not a good handshaker. "Hugs are good," the king exclaimed and warmly embraced the 72-year-old, according to reports.
James was taken away from his family in Coonamble, in central NSW, when he was eight years old. He was placed in the Kinchela boys' home and given the number 36.
Scandal in parliament
The issue has also become the focus of interest in the Australian media. Only on Monday, there was a scandal in the Australian parliament in Canberra when an indigenous senator verbally attacked the king. After a speech by Charles, politician Lidia Thorpe shouted loudly into the chamber: "You are not my king, you are not our king!" Before she was taken away by security guards, she demanded: "Give us back our land!"
A reporter specializing in indigenous affairs told ABC television that it was inevitable that the king would have difficult conversations with indigenous people on this trip. "I think he's going to have to deal with it and talk about it and then reflect back home on the impact of colonization on First Nations people." The approximately 980,000 Indigenous Australians are still disadvantaged in many ways compared to the remaining 26 million Australians and often live on the margins of society.
At the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence in Sydney, Charles attended an Indigenous dance performance, which was accompanied by traditional instruments - above all the iconic didgeridoo.
Visit to the Opera House and Harbour Bridge
Next on the agenda was an obligatory flying visit for all visitors to Sydney: together with his wife Camilla, Charles marveled at the famous Opera House against the backdrop of the famous Harbour Bridge, where a large crowd had gathered. Both shook many hands and greeted the royal fans. Two dogs adorned with crowns - Lucy and Larry - also waited patiently for the royal visit. The couple then boarded a navy boat for a tour of the beautiful harbor. This marked the end of the official part of the trip Down Under.
On Wednesday, Charles and Camilla will travel on to the Commonwealth summit in the Pacific island state of Samoa, north-east of Fiji. The Commonwealth consists mainly of former British colonies. This is the first long-distance trip for the King since he made his cancer public a few months ago. According to the British media, he has interrupted his treatment for the visit.
