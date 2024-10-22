King hugs former indigenous victim after scandal

Visit to the Opera House and Harbour Bridge

Next on the agenda was an obligatory flying visit for all visitors to Sydney: together with his wife Camilla, Charles marveled at the famous Opera House against the backdrop of the famous Harbour Bridge, where a large crowd had gathered. Both shook many hands and greeted the royal fans. Two dogs adorned with crowns - Lucy and Larry - also waited patiently for the royal visit. The couple then boarded a navy boat for a tour of the beautiful harbor. This marked the end of the official part of the trip Down Under.