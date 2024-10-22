Partial autopsy confirms
Liam Payne also had “Pink Cocaine” in his blood
Liam Payne had a drug cocktail, including "Pink Cocaine", in his blood at the time of his death. The British singer and former One Direction star died on October 16 at the age of 31 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
According to a report by ABC News, a subsequent partial autopsy revealed that Payne had multiple drugs, including the recreational drug "pink cocaine," in his system. This substance usually contains a mixture of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA, but not pure cocaine. The police also found an improvised pipe in Payne's hotel room, which was apparently used for drug consumption.
"Multiple traumas" after ten-meter fall
A hotel employee alerted the emergency services shortly before the incident, as Payne was behaving conspicuously and was presumably under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Despite the quick response, all help came too late. Payne died from "multiple traumas" that caused "internal and external bleeding". The singer fell ten meters from the balcony of the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires.
Payne's body will remain in Argentina for the time being until the autopsy has been completed.
Honored at the MTV EMAs?
Liam Payne will reportedly be honored at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester next month. The show is to be hosted by his girlfriend and colleague Rita Ora.
An insider revealed to The Sun newspaper: "Bosses have agreed they want to host a tribute to Liam during next month's MTV EMAs. They will start working out official plans in the coming days. Officially, Rita is yet to be announced, but she is hosting this year's awards and will be involved in whatever MTV decides to do. She and Liam have been close for years and have grown up in the industry together. Naturally, she is devastated by his death."
The two musicians collaborated on the 2018 single 'For You', which featured on the 'Fifty Shades Freed' soundtrack, and the singer shared her grief over his death at an emotional performance in Japan last week. The chart-topping singer appeared to break down in tears as she told the audience in Osaka: "I can't even sing this now - can you do it for me?" She later mumbled, "I'm sorry," before walking off stage. The MTV EMAs took place in the UK back in 2017 and Rita helped host while Liam performed his solo single 'Strip That Down'.
