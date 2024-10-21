Many EU projects in Austria financed twice

"System is not ideal"

According to the ECA, the many administrative levels of the EU countries make coordination and supervision very difficult. At the same time, self-declarations by the recipients of funds serve as the basis for checks for double funding. "This system is not ideal," says auditor Turtelboom. Checks are mainly carried out manually, which makes broad-based monitoring impossible. As funding from the recovery fund is linked to the achievement of targets at national level, the EU Commission does not receive any details on local expenditure.