From Bavaria via Steinpass to Saalfelden

What happened? On November 11, 2023, the 35-year-old chased his Renault Traffic with ten illegal Syrian immigrants along the B311 towards Saalfelden - in wintry conditions. The criminal, who had 13 previous convictions in his home country, had previously been noticed by Bavarian police officers. He therefore turned the car around and drove back to Austria via the Steinpass - after the border, the local officers took over the pursuit. The driver evaded roadblocks and even rammed a police car three times. Officers fired shots from their service pistols during the dangerous drive to get him to stop. One bullet hit and injured a Syrian in the face.