Who will become a state councillor for the Freedom Party?

The fact is that Christof Bitschi wants one more member of government than his previous partner (the Greens won just under 19% in 2019) due to the good election result (28%). It is unlikely that he will allow himself to be fobbed off by ÖPV leader Markus Wallner with two government seats and the position of provincial governor. This is only likely to succeed if Wallner hands over a few coveted and more prestigious portfolios such as economy, security or agriculture. Otherwise, Wallner will probably part company with Barbara Schöbi-Fink (63), State Councillor for Education.