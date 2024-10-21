After secret leaks
The element of surprise is still on Israel’s side
A recent data leak from the USA has caused an international stir. Allegedly, secret information about Israel's military plans towards Iran may have come to light. But how serious is the situation? Security expert Walter Feichtinger takes a relaxed view of the situation: "The element of surprise is still on the Israeli side," he emphasizes.
According to Feichtinger, Israel would not have lost a decisive military advantage despite the possible leak. "Israel still has a free hand in how it would proceed in a possible conflict against Iran - be it with missiles, air strikes or intelligence operations. The Israelis are also completely free to choose the means of combat," Feichtinger continues. The conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate and, according to the security expert, an escalation is imminent. In an interview with krone.tv, he emphasizes: "Iran sees Israel as a mortal enemy and has pursued the clear goal of destroying Israel since the revolution in 1971."
This enmity is deeply rooted in Iran's state strategy and is systematically pursued. Feichtinger emphasizes that Iran does not get directly involved in the fight, but uses its allies in the north and south of Israel: "Iran does everything it can to harm and challenge Israel." At the same time, the mullah regime is showing restraint, as it is aware of the internal weaknesses in its own country. "The mullah regime has a certain fear because they know that they are not firmly in the saddle politically," explains Feichtinger. A massive defeat against Israel could mean the fall of the regime.
Although Iran has superior military numbers, "Iran has a preponderance of tanks, aircraft and missiles", much of it is outdated and not ready for use. "But Israel is far superior in terms of quality," says Feichtinger. However, support from the USA is crucial: "The bigger plus on the Israeli side is that the USA has its back and would provide support in case of doubt."
Death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
The death of Yahya Sinwar, one of the leading figures of Hamas, is causing strong reactions in the Middle East. Could his death have a fundamental impact on the Middle East conflict? "I don't think he can fundamentally change the conflict itself." Sinwar may have been a "charismatic figure", but his death will primarily create a new dynamic within Hamas, according to the security expert. Feichtinger explains: "When the supreme leader suddenly drops out in such a crisis situation, it creates uncertainty and confusion." It could now be particularly difficult to find a successor who is accepted by everyone. Rivalries could break out.
Symbolic power should not be underestimated
Despite the targeted "decapitation strike" by Israel, Sinwar's death had a strong symbolic effect that should not be underestimated in the region: "In other countries, he is already being declared a martyr. This symbolic power remains, and was perhaps somewhat underestimated by the Israeli side." Israel has concentrated on eliminating the leading figures of Hamas and Hezbollah in order to weaken the organizations. Whether this will lead to a change or even new negotiations remains to be seen, says Feichtinger. "Sinwar was seen as a hardliner, and now we will see who succeeds him."
