The element of surprise is still on Israel’s side

Although Iran has superior military numbers, "Iran has a preponderance of tanks, aircraft and missiles", much of it is outdated and not ready for use. "But Israel is far superior in terms of quality," says Feichtinger. However, support from the USA is crucial: "The bigger plus on the Israeli side is that the USA has its back and would provide support in case of doubt."



Death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

The death of Yahya Sinwar, one of the leading figures of Hamas, is causing strong reactions in the Middle East. Could his death have a fundamental impact on the Middle East conflict? "I don't think he can fundamentally change the conflict itself." Sinwar may have been a "charismatic figure", but his death will primarily create a new dynamic within Hamas, according to the security expert. Feichtinger explains: "When the supreme leader suddenly drops out in such a crisis situation, it creates uncertainty and confusion." It could now be particularly difficult to find a successor who is accepted by everyone. Rivalries could break out.

