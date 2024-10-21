Why are you out at the ÖFB, Valentino Lazaro?

krone.at: There are players who can be used in just one position - and there are universal players like you. Do you see it as a curse or a blessing to be so flexible?

Lazaro: It's partly both! In recent years, I've always wanted to have a fixed position because it makes it easier. If you're a bit of a "floater", you've played five or six games and then you've sat on the bench again for two or three games. And that wasn't the goal! I know I can play both wing positions - it doesn't matter to me whether I play on the right or the left. And I think the coach knows that too: he's already used me on the left four or five times this season and then two or three times on the right. He knows that I perform well in both positions and can switch quickly. That's why I'm pleased that he has confidence in me and I'm also pleased that I've been able to start in all the games so far.