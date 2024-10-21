Counterfeit license plate mafia on the run

"It doesn't work out in terms of time"

These companies within the 48-year-old managing director's sphere of influence also diligently prepared expert reports, with or without the consent of the workers, even though the authorized persons were not in the company. It also happened that an expert prepared reports for two different companies almost simultaneously. In the period between mid-2021 and August 2024, a total of 4016 of these assessment stickers were created in this way by four workers in three companies, even though the authorized persons were not in the company.