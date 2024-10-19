After an accident: heroes save girls from drowning

The girls are taken to hospital

Fortunately, the girl is still conscious but complains of pain. The two rescuers immediately call the emergency services - the parents of both girls arrive at the scene of the accident at the same time. "The nine-year-old was taken to the accident department at Wolfsberg Regional Hospital by her parents in their private car," the police continued. "The ten-year-old was given initial medical treatment at the scene of the accident and then flown to Klagenfurt Hospital in the C11 rescue helicopter."