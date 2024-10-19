Boeing: Agreement in principle reached in wage dispute

Boeing is in crisis

Boeing has been in crisis for years following a series of breakdowns. Most recently, quality management came under even greater scrutiny after a fuselage fragment broke out of a virtually new Boeing 737-9 Max operated by Alaska Airlines during a climb in January. It was only due to fortunate circumstances that no one was seriously injured. Accident investigators came to the conclusion that four fastening elements were missing from the fuselage section of the delivered aircraft. Boeing was unable to provide any documentation on the assembly work when asked by the authorities.