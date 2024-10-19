Vote on Wednesday
Boeing: Agreement in principle reached in wage dispute
According to the union, an agreement in principle has been reached in the weeks-long wage dispute at US aircraft manufacturer Boeing. The IAM union announced on Saturday on X that the offer now negotiated was "worth considering". The offer will be put to the workforce for a vote next Wednesday.
Among other things, the struggling aircraft manufacturer is now offering an income increase of 35 percent over a period of four years. The new offer was negotiated with the support of US Secretary of Labor Julie Su, the union announced.
Additional one-off payment of 7,000 dollars
The proposal also provides for a one-off payment of 7,000 dollars (around 6400 euros) - as well as the retention of bonus payments, which were originally to be abolished.
33,000 employees walked off the job
The strike at Boeing in the Pacific Northwest region around the US metropolis of Seattle began on September 13, with around 33,000 employees walking off the job. The strike brought the assembly of Boeing 737 Max and 777 aircraft to a virtual standstill.
Last strike in 2008
Boeing workers had accepted several zero pay rises over the past decade and now wanted a significant increase. They rejected the first Boeing offer of a 25 percent pay rise and the elimination of bonus payments by a majority of almost 95 percent. The union last went on strike in 2008. The strike lasted 57 days and cost the company around two billion dollars, according to analysts' estimates.
Boeing is in crisis
Boeing has been in crisis for years following a series of breakdowns. Most recently, quality management came under even greater scrutiny after a fuselage fragment broke out of a virtually new Boeing 737-9 Max operated by Alaska Airlines during a climb in January. It was only due to fortunate circumstances that no one was seriously injured. Accident investigators came to the conclusion that four fastening elements were missing from the fuselage section of the delivered aircraft. Boeing was unable to provide any documentation on the assembly work when asked by the authorities.
