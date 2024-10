Doskozil: “The SPÖ should go into opposition”

Friday afternoon at the "Stadtwirt" restaurant in Oberwart: the menu includes specialties such as Burgenland wedding soup, bean sausage, Uhudler sturm or "Kleine süße Steirer", which are espressos with pumpkin seed oil and whipped cream. Hans Peter Doskozil chooses naturally cloudy apple juice and pure espresso, and later meets the actor Wolfgang Böck, who conducts the castle plays in Kobersdorf. There are 91 days to go until the Burgenland state elections, so perhaps there will be a new government by then.