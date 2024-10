High energy prices: “The economy is at a standstill!”

Austria's economic performance is still not picking up speed. For the second year in a row, companies are experiencing a recession this year. In Carinthia, insulation giant Hirsch Servo in Glanegg has also been affected by the poor order situation. CEO Harald Kogler therefore had to decree a four-day week for the mechanical engineering department until March 31. "125 employees have been affected, losing twelve percent of their income. However, the employees understand the emergency measure," says Kogler.