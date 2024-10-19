Hamas chief Sinwar died from a shot to the head

"The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head," the senior pathologist at the National Center for Forensics in Tel Aviv, Chen Kugel, told the US television station CNN on Saturday. Shortly before the fatal shooting of arguably the most wanted terrorist in the Middle East, Israeli soldiers had observed three men moving from building to building in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah on Wednesday, The New York Times newspaper reported. After a firefight in which an Israeli soldier was seriously wounded, one of the men fled into a neighboring house.