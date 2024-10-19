Full contact in the ring
Cracking finale in Natschbach and Hollabrunn
Let it rip! Fifth and final day of racing in the Stockcar Racing Cup in Natschbach, all five classes are still in contention for the championship title on Saturday (from 1.30 pm). There will also be a wild finale on loose surfaces in Hollabrunn this Saturday and Sunday, with over 100 starters competing in two days of racing at the "Weinland Trophy". Full contact is guaranteed!
It is probably the cheapest way to take part in racing. But certainly one of the most spectacular: At the sand oval in Natschbach, it's all about the Stockcar Cup titles. The question of the champion is still open in all five categories. A maximum of 135 points can be scored on one race day. Three heats earn 15 points per victory, a final victory is rewarded with 40 points, and first place in the final grand finale is worth another 50 points.
Bernd Herndlhofer has a good starting position in Formula 2 with a 108-point lead over Andreas Gruber from Würflach. Even better is the defending champion in the rear class with over 2-liter engines, Stefan Holzer. He is 123 points ahead of his Oberwart compatriot Ludwig Klein before the final. And in the class with engines under 2 liters, former champion Roland Hofmann has a lead of 113 points over Marco Baumann from Eisenstadt.
In the Saloon Cars class, things are tighter: the top three defending champions Andreas Haider from Landschach, Mario Schabauer from Wörth and Peter Strass from Drassmarkt are separated by just 30 points. There is a new champion in the junior class: last year's champion Emanuel Haider has moved up to the Saloon Cars for reasons of age and is in fourth place. Jayden Holzer from Oberwart and Marcel Zöchling from Schwarzau/Gebirge, who is 29 points behind, are vying to succeed him. After the sporting fireworks on the racetrack, the traditional end-of-season fireworks will also take place in Natschbach!
Classics in Hollabrunn
Autocross is a tradition in Hollabrunn, and the "Weinland Trophy" is notorious - Saturday and Sunday (from 8 a.m.) it's all go on the WRT ring. Around 100 starters from several nations will be taking part, with participants from the Austrian Autocross and Quad National Championships and the Czech Mascom Cup (Kartcross) competing in 13 different classes. WRT chairman Daniel Fischer is sending ten drivers with a home advantage into the races.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
