Cracking finale in Natschbach and Hollabrunn

In the Saloon Cars class, things are tighter: the top three defending champions Andreas Haider from Landschach, Mario Schabauer from Wörth and Peter Strass from Drassmarkt are separated by just 30 points. There is a new champion in the junior class: last year's champion Emanuel Haider has moved up to the Saloon Cars for reasons of age and is in fourth place. Jayden Holzer from Oberwart and Marcel Zöchling from Schwarzau/Gebirge, who is 29 points behind, are vying to succeed him. After the sporting fireworks on the racetrack, the traditional end-of-season fireworks will also take place in Natschbach!