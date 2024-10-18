US authority takes Tesla’s “Autopilot” to task

Skepticism about robotaxi plans

Musk recently presented a self-driving robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals and announced that Tesla intends to build the vehicles from 2026. Many experts are skeptical because Musk wants to implement autonomous driving with cameras only, without more expensive sensor technology such as laser radars, which are already used by active robotaxi providers such as Waymo. Waymo, a sister company of Google, already makes more than 100,000 trips a week with passengers without a human at the wheel in four US cities.