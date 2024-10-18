End or extension?
Free streetcar in Graz’s old town under scrutiny
The city of Graz's austerity measures are also fueling the debate about a possible end to free streetcar travel in the city centre. However, the ÖVP is calling for an extension along the new streetcar route and even to the main railway station on Saturdays.
The city of Graz will have to tighten its budgetary belt in the coming years and make savings in all departments; we have reported on this. In the course of this, a debate has also flared up about the end of the so-called Altstadtbim. Since 2013, streetcar passengers have been traveling for free in a certain area of the city centre.
Setback for the city center economy
This proposal has set alarm bells ringing for the Graz ÖVP. It fears a further setback for the already struggling city center trade. For this reason, ÖVP local councillor Daniela Gmeinbauer tabled an urgent motion at the last council meeting to preserve - and expand - the Altstadtbim.
The ÖVP has in mind integrating a section of the new streetcar route and extending the route to the main railway station on Saturdays - keyword Koralmbahn. The proposal was accepted and is now being examined.
Current figures are being collected
According to the office of KPÖ City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber, they are fundamentally in favor of maintaining the Altstadtbim. However, the amount of lost revenue must first be analyzed. Curiously, no figures are available - the last calculations date back to 2014, one year after the introduction of the Altstadtbim. At that time, the figure was 600,000 euros. The model is now to be evaluated and new negotiations will then be held with the transport association.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
