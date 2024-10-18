Free streetcar in Graz’s old town under scrutiny

Current figures are being collected

According to the office of KPÖ City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber, they are fundamentally in favor of maintaining the Altstadtbim. However, the amount of lost revenue must first be analyzed. Curiously, no figures are available - the last calculations date back to 2014, one year after the introduction of the Altstadtbim. At that time, the figure was 600,000 euros. The model is now to be evaluated and new negotiations will then be held with the transport association.