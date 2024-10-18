Test in Germany
Four-day week does not lead to less productivity
The reduction in working hours has led to less stress among employees in a pilot project in German companies in Germany. At the same time, the companies' performance and productivity did not suffer as a result of the reduced working hours.
"Employees reported significant improvements in their mental and physical health," explained management consultancy Intraprenör, the initiator of the four-day week pilot project.
"Positive change in life satisfaction"
Since the beginning of the year, 45 companies across Germany have taken part in the pilot project, 41 of which have now completed the test phase or are about to do so, according to Intraprenör. The extent of the reduction in working hours varied from company to company, with some offering 20 percent fewer working hours per week with the same salary, others only ten percent and some even less. However, according to the data, 85% of them offered a "full day off per week".
"The four-day week led to a significant positive change in life satisfaction, which was mainly due to the additional free time," explained Julia Backmann, scientific director of the study. According to the study, 64% of employees expressed a desire to spend more time with their families before the project. Afterwards, the figure was 50 percent.
More exercise, better sleep
The reduced workload also led to "an increase in daily activity levels, measured by step counts and physical activity". In addition, the employees with fewer working hours slept on average 38 minutes more per week than the control group without a reduction. The number of stress and burn-out reports was significantly reduced.
The study focused primarily on the effects on employees. According to the study, there were "slight increases" in company profits and turnover, but these were "not significant" compared to the previous year. Possible productivity gains are at least conceivable, explained Backmann. Employees and managers "tended" to perceive an increase in productivity.
For the study, the scientists conducted interviews, evaluated fitness trackers and tested hair samples for the stress hormone cortisol.
Two companies canceled the project
In some cases, only individual teams from companies took part in the pilot project, in other cases the entire workforce. According to Intraprenör, the companies came from the service, manufacturing, care, IT and media sectors. Of the 45 companies that originally took part, two dropped out due to "economic challenges or a lack of internal support for the four-day week".
