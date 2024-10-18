The ranking on the ballot paper will certainly not be a reason for discussion: The parties are ranked in the first six places according to the result of the 2019 election: ÖVP ahead of SPÖ, FPÖ, Greens, KPÖ and Neos. Seventh place in constituency 1 goes to the KFG, eighth to the MFG with top candidate Andrea Kamper and ninth to the DNA with frontwoman Maria Hubmer-Mogg. They were ranked according to the date of their submission. Only the first six parties will be found in the other three constituencies.