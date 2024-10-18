Verification still missing
It is now almost certain who will be on the ballot paper in the Styrian state parliament elections on November 24. The SPÖ, ÖVP, FPÖ, Greens, KPÖ and Neos are running throughout the province, with KFG, MFG and DNA joining them in Graz and the surrounding area.
It is now almost certain that nine parties will be on the ballot paper in the provincial elections. SPÖ, ÖVP, FPÖ, Grüne, KPÖ, Neos as well as KFG, MFG and DNA, the last three only in constituency 1 Graz and surroundings. They submitted their district election proposals to the authorities by the deadline of 1 p.m. on Friday. However, the documents are still being checked.
Three parties only in Graz and the surrounding area
The next step is to check whether the declarations of support from the lists Korruptionsfreies Graz (KFG), Menschen, Freiheit, Grundrechte (MFG) and Demokratisch - Neutral - Authentisch (DNA) - 200 per constituency were required - are all valid. Furthermore, the authorities check, among other things, whether all listed candidates are eligible to vote. A candidate must be at least 18 years old on election day. This should all be completed next Thursday, October 24 - one month before the election. After that, the ballot papers can go to print.
The ranking on the ballot paper will certainly not be a reason for discussion: The parties are ranked in the first six places according to the result of the 2019 election: ÖVP ahead of SPÖ, FPÖ, Greens, KPÖ and Neos. Seventh place in constituency 1 goes to the KFG, eighth to the MFG with top candidate Andrea Kamper and ninth to the DNA with frontwoman Maria Hubmer-Mogg. They were ranked according to the date of their submission. Only the first six parties will be found in the other three constituencies.
Apply for polling cards by November 20
The deadline for submitting the state election proposal is November 14 at 1 pm. Wednesday, November 20, is the last chance to apply in writing for a polling card.
Incidentally, 1981 was the year with the least choice in a state election: Back then, there were only four parties on the ballot paper. In some ballots, there were already nine lists to choose from. The 48 state parliamentary seats are not only allocated in the four constituencies, but also at state level. In order to participate in this second determination procedure, parties must submit state election proposals.
