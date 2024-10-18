220 jobs lost: Voest closes plant in Germany

More than 210 jobs in Dettingen are in jeopardy

220 jobs will be lost as a result of the closure in Birkenfeld. Socially acceptable solutions are to be found for the employees. There will also be redundancies at the Dettingen site: Around 216 of the current 650 employees are likely to have to leave. Here, too, solutions are to be found to make the redundancies as socially acceptable as possible.