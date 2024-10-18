"Kärnten Sport" celebrates
A coastal rowing center is being built in Völkermarkt
The "Kärnten Sport" association has been in existence for 25 years - which is why it celebrated with many active and former athletes on Thursday. Some are even second generation members. The rowing world champions Magdalena and Katharina Lobnig were also there. The two are opening a coastal rowing center in Völkermarkt on Saturday. And Magdalena has made a decision for the 2028 Olympics.
Olympic champions, world and European champions, World Cup winners. Carinthia's top athletes of recent years have one thing in common: a contract with "Kärnten Sport"! The association was founded 25 years ago and 1052 athletes have benefited from it since then. "Top-class sport thrives on high-quality young talent, and the association promotes exactly that," emphasized founding member and former ski president Raimund Berger.
A rucksack led to World Championship gold
The newly crowned world champions in coastal rowing Magdalena and Katharina Lobnig have been at it for ages. "I can remember exactly when I got the 'Kärnten Sport' backpack - I always used it for my shoes, I was really proud!" laughs Kathi.
If my body cooperates, my next goal is the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Magdalena LOBNIG, Olympia-Bronzene 2021 in Tokio
On Saturday, the duo will celebrate their season's successes at the Völkermarkt reservoir - and open the new performance center for coastal rowing in Carinthia - even though there isn't even any access to the sea! "We've bought four boats for this, want to promote the sport in Austria and are looking for young athletes," says Katharina.
Strength, fitness and technique are trained at the reservoir - for rowing in the sea, it's off to Lignano. Magdalena has set her sights firmly on the coastal sprint at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, her fourth Games: "If my body cooperates, that's my next goal!"
Second "Kärnten Sport" generation steps on the gas
The second generation is now involved in "Kärnten Sport": Daniel Uznik, father of climbing aces Nicolai and Timo, was a skier back then. Daniel Mesotitsch passed on his biathlon genes to his son Sami, as did kickboxer Gerald Zimmermann to his Erik.
"Old hands" such as beach volleyball player Xandi Huber (39) and European swimming champion Heiko Gigler (28) always pass on their knowledge to the talented youngsters in the club. "The fact that our athletes also help out after their contract period is what sets us apart," emphasizes chairman Arno Arthofer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.