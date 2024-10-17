After the inferno: Graz’s Stern Bar reopens

One fatality and 27 people, some of them seriously injured: that is the result of the New Year's Eve fire in the cult bar Stern in Graz. Even if the physical wounds of many of the victims have already healed, the emotional wounds may never disappear. This also applies to the operator of the inner-city bar, who was not even in the bar on the night of the death - and was only woken up by the police in the morning. "My client is badly affected and doesn't sleep a single night," reports Seiersberg lawyer Manfred Schiffner, who is representing the man from Graz.