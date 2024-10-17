Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Five accused

After the inferno: Graz’s Stern Bar reopens

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 19:00

Nine months after the deadly fire inferno in the Stern Bar in Graz, the badly damaged building has been renovated again - the operator wants to reopen. A trial could still be held this year.

0 Kommentare

One fatality and 27 people, some of them seriously injured: that is the result of the New Year's Eve fire in the cult bar Stern in Graz. Even if the physical wounds of many of the victims have already healed, the emotional wounds may never disappear. This also applies to the operator of the inner-city bar, who was not even in the bar on the night of the death - and was only woken up by the police in the morning. "My client is badly affected and doesn't sleep a single night," reports Seiersberg lawyer Manfred Schiffner, who is representing the man from Graz.

"Escape plans adapted accordingly"
Nevertheless, the restaurateur wants to reopen his completely destroyed restaurant as soon as possible. "I have already submitted an application to the trade authority and the escape plans have been adapted accordingly." The operator - the damage amounts to well over half a million euros - had fire insurance and negotiations with the insurance company are ongoing.

For Manfred Schiffner, the accusation that the fire could not have been adequately fought due to expired fire extinguishers is off the table: "According to an expert opinion, the fire could no longer be extinguished from the inside after it broke out - only by the fire department."

Investigations are ongoing
Meanwhile, the investigations by the public prosecutor's office are entering their final stages, as spokesman Hansjörg Bacher confirms: "We are investigating a total of five people: the restaurant operator and four officials from Graz City Council." The trial could still take place this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf