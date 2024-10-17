Five accused
After the inferno: Graz’s Stern Bar reopens
Nine months after the deadly fire inferno in the Stern Bar in Graz, the badly damaged building has been renovated again - the operator wants to reopen. A trial could still be held this year.
One fatality and 27 people, some of them seriously injured: that is the result of the New Year's Eve fire in the cult bar Stern in Graz. Even if the physical wounds of many of the victims have already healed, the emotional wounds may never disappear. This also applies to the operator of the inner-city bar, who was not even in the bar on the night of the death - and was only woken up by the police in the morning. "My client is badly affected and doesn't sleep a single night," reports Seiersberg lawyer Manfred Schiffner, who is representing the man from Graz.
"Escape plans adapted accordingly"
Nevertheless, the restaurateur wants to reopen his completely destroyed restaurant as soon as possible. "I have already submitted an application to the trade authority and the escape plans have been adapted accordingly." The operator - the damage amounts to well over half a million euros - had fire insurance and negotiations with the insurance company are ongoing.
For Manfred Schiffner, the accusation that the fire could not have been adequately fought due to expired fire extinguishers is off the table: "According to an expert opinion, the fire could no longer be extinguished from the inside after it broke out - only by the fire department."
Investigations are ongoing
Meanwhile, the investigations by the public prosecutor's office are entering their final stages, as spokesman Hansjörg Bacher confirms: "We are investigating a total of five people: the restaurant operator and four officials from Graz City Council." The trial could still take place this year.
