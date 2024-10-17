Praise for St. Pölten
City tipped their hat: “They ran for their lives”
Why St. Pölten won the Champions League despite losing to Manchester City. Which star raved about the Lower Austrians. What is still missing for the first really big coup, what hurdle awaits coach Liese Brancao's team next.
It was the best European Cup match in the history of an Austrian women's team. SKN St. Pölten put up a memorable fight in Vienna on Wednesday evening in front of unfortunately only 3,116 fans in the Generali Arena. The unfortunate 2:3 home defeat against England's runners-up Manchester City showed that Austria's serial women's champions have arrived in the concert of the greats! The City homepage even ran the headline: "City edge five-goal-thriller to better St. Pölten in Vienna".
SKN coach Liese Brancao was rightly proud: "This is my ninth season here. At this level, it was our best game so far! But it hurts to say that because we lost." Lost, but still won! New sympathies, fans and great compliments from the opponent. City goalscorer Mary Fowler, who scored with a header to make it 3:2 in the 80th minute to secure the lucky victory for the home favorites, even gushed: "They gave us a great fight."
The City stars were hardly able to stop marveling
And how. The Australian and all the other City stars and starlets hardly ceased to amaze in the league of stars. The SKN pressed the visitors from England at times in their own penalty area and played high tempo soccer at its finest. "They ran for their lives", Fowler told the "Krone" in amazement,
Indeed they did. Melanie Brunnthaler and Kamila Dubcova scored to turn an early 0:1 deficit into a 2:1 lead. Unfortunately, the quick equalizer and a mistake by SKN keeper Carina Schlüter, who had been outstanding until then, robbed the Wolves of their deserved reward. The spoils were there for the taking, but the Wolfpack failed to make a decisive bite. "It's my job as goalkeeper to keep the team in the game for as long as possible. In the end, it was just annoying that we got the third. Even from a set piece. It just hurts right now," said the DFB team player.
We now know that we can also upset the really big teams and that we don't always have to play so small.
St. Pölten-Torfrau Carina Schlüter
Schlüter, once a team-mate of ÖFB record goalscorer Nina Burger at SC Sand, brought the sometimes arrogant visitors from England to the brink of despair with her series of brilliant saves. "We now know that we can also upset the really big teams and that we don't always have to play so small," said Schlüter confidently. "Carina rules here!" was the euphoric chant from the violet stands in the second half. And the blue and yellow heroines more than deserved it at their alternative home in Vienna-Favoriten.
Now a visit to defending champions Barcelona awaits
The next reward awaits on November 12 with a visit to the defending champions: SKN play host to FC Barcelona, who put on a show of strength with a 9:0 scoreline against Hammarby. However, SKN also delivered a similar performance against City. Unrewarded for the time being. But what is not...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.