City tipped their hat: “They ran for their lives”

Indeed they did. Melanie Brunnthaler and Kamila Dubcova scored to turn an early 0:1 deficit into a 2:1 lead. Unfortunately, the quick equalizer and a mistake by SKN keeper Carina Schlüter, who had been outstanding until then, robbed the Wolves of their deserved reward. The spoils were there for the taking, but the Wolfpack failed to make a decisive bite. "It's my job as goalkeeper to keep the team in the game for as long as possible. In the end, it was just annoying that we got the third. Even from a set piece. It just hurts right now," said the DFB team player.