Don Quixote’s homeland

Sights are lined up one after the other here. Of course, there is no way around the imposing Gothic cathedral - the second largest cathedral in Spain. Its first stone was laid in 1226 and it was completed in 1492. The interior is a cross-section of eras: Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque. The sacristy contains paintings by Goya, Titian, Caravaggio - and of course El Greco. The painter spent and worked in Spain for many years before he died in Toledo in 1614. For this reason, most of his works can be seen here in the city. In addition to the churches, the two synagogues Santa Maria la Blanca and El Transito as well as the Cristo de la Luz mosque tell of the city's varied religious history.