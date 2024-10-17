“Damage to ourselves”! Tuchel already under fire

What distinguishes the national team from club soccer is the fact that they are people from one country. "It's not just about England. I don't think Italy should do it, I don't think Germany should do it, I don't think France should do it. Portugal have it at the moment with Roberto Martinez, which I find strange," added Carragher, who nevertheless considers Tuchel to be a "brilliant coach". The former star striker is also of the opinion "that the coach of a national team should also come from the country itself", as the 63-year-old said in the podcast "The Rest Is Football".