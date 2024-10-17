Ex-professional is appalled
“Damage to ourselves”! Tuchel already under fire
Thomas Tuchel still has to convince some experts in his new job as England's national soccer coach. "I think we're damaging ourselves if we accept that Thomas Tuchel is better, better than any other English coach," said 85-time international Gary Neville on Sky. "I do believe that excellent English coaches could have been appointed."
Former England international Jamie Carragher shared Neville's view, citing Eddie Howe and Graham Potter as suitable English alternatives to Tuchel. "When I think about England now and we're so close to winning a major tournament. So much good work has gone into training these players, it just doesn't feel right to bring in a foreign coach," said the long-serving Liverpool professional.
What distinguishes the national team from club soccer is the fact that they are people from one country. "It's not just about England. I don't think Italy should do it, I don't think Germany should do it, I don't think France should do it. Portugal have it at the moment with Roberto Martinez, which I find strange," added Carragher, who nevertheless considers Tuchel to be a "brilliant coach". The former star striker is also of the opinion "that the coach of a national team should also come from the country itself", as the 63-year-old said in the podcast "The Rest Is Football".
Now Tuchel has to deliver
According to Neville, English coaching is "in a pickle". English coaches are the least respected of the big nations. "Spanish, German, Italian and Portuguese coaches are known for their style of play, for their philosophy."
Former international defender Stuart Pearce would also have preferred an English coach to succeed Gareth Southgate, but now has high expectations of Tuchel. "I will now judge him on what he does for English soccer, and sometimes that goes beyond results. I want him to show me that he has a genuine interest in developing English soccer and English coaches," Pearce told the Mirror.
