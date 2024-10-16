The new team boss
England deal fixed! The details of the Tuchel deal
Now it's official: Thomas Tuchel will be the new England team manager! This was announced by the FA on Wednesday.
The former coach of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern, among others, will be the third foreigner in the most important coaching post in the motherland of soccer. He will be supported by assistant coach Anthony Barry.
His salary
Tuchel's contract is valid from January 1, 2025. The duration of the contract was not initially disclosed. According to Sky, he will receive between five and six million euros.
Tuchel will lead England to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada and, in the best-case scenario, bring the Three Lions their first major title since the 1966 World Cup triumph.
Tuchel: "This is a great privilege"
"I'm very proud to have been given the honor of leading the England national team. I have had a long association with soccer in this country and it has given me some incredible moments. The chance to represent England is a great privilege and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting," said Tuchel, eagerly looking forward to his new role.
English press grumbles
But there is already a headwind. Some on the island would have preferred a domestic solution. "England must be English down to the last man in the shirt. We don't need Thomas Tuchel, we need a patriot for whom the country comes first, second and third," demands the Daily Mail, for example.
The Three Lions have only ever had two foreign team bosses. The Swede Sven-Göran Eriksson, who recently died of cancer, was in charge from January 2001 to July 2006, and the Italian Fabio Capello from December 2007 to February 2012.
