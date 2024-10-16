Princess Kate: Touching message after her return

"Love, strength and hope"

On the occasion of "Baby Loss Awareness Week" in the UK, she showed great compassion for those affected and encouraged them. In a moving statement published by Kensington Palace, Catherine wrote: "Baby Loss Awareness Week is an important moment to support all those who have suffered the tragedy of losing a baby. Sending love, strength and hope to all those affected. #WaveofLight." The post was signed C for Catherine. The palace also posted a picture of a burning candle - and many social media users followed the princess's example!