"Strength and hope"

Princess Kate: Touching message after her return

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 09:51

Princess Kate (42) is back in the limelight - and sends an emotional message to everyone who has had to experience the painful loss of a baby!

0 Kommentare

After a month-long break from her royal duties, Prince William's wife (41) is now appearing more and more often or speaking out on social media.

"Love, strength and hope"
On the occasion of "Baby Loss Awareness Week" in the UK, she showed great compassion for those affected and encouraged them. In a moving statement published by Kensington Palace, Catherine wrote: "Baby Loss Awareness Week is an important moment to support all those who have suffered the tragedy of losing a baby. Sending love, strength and hope to all those affected. #WaveofLight." The post was signed C for Catherine. The palace also posted a picture of a burning candle - and many social media users followed the princess's example!

Chemotherapy finished
The mother of Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6) only announced in September that she had ended her chemotherapy after cancer cells were found in her body in February. The Princess had previously undergone a serious abdominal operation at the beginning of January, which also resulted in a lengthy recovery process.

She did not appear in public at all until the summer. In June, however, she supported King Charles, who also has cancer, at the "Trooping The Color" parade and made a brief appearance at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Since finishing her chemo, Kate has had a few appointments with her husband Prince William. At an investiture at Windsor Castle, Kate met a young photographer who is suffering from a serious form of cancer. 

On October 10, the Princess of Wales accompanied her husband to Southport to meet relatives of the victims of the terrible massacre at the end of July.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
