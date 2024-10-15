World Rally Championship round
125,000 spectators arrive: The calm before the storm!
The "Krone" visited the spa town that will be the hub of the rally world from Thursday and will attract thousands of motorsport fans. The spectacular and sometimes two-storey motorhomes of the WRC teams can be admired in Bad Griesbach, Bavaria, even before the start of the Central European Rally on Thursday.
A cool six degrees, almost idyllic silence, a few locals stroll through the alleyways. During the local inspection of the "Krone" in Bad Griesbach, Bavaria, it was hardly foreseeable that the small spa town would be the hub of the rally sport world this week. More precisely, when the 2nd edition of the Central European Rally takes place from Thursday to Sunday and, in addition to the WRC stars, over 100 media representatives and tens of thousands of motorsport fans will come to the region.
High-tech office
Not only will the rally management have its high-tech office in Bad Griesbach and everything will be coordinated with the partner countries Austria and the Czech Republic, but the gigantic service park, which will be the new living room for 44 drivers and around 1600 engineers, mechanics and support staff, will also be located there
1775 m2 "Hyundai Palace"
Yesterday, the "Krone" was able to experience at first hand the spheres in which the WRC works teams operate during the final assembly of the motorhomes. "They already started on Thursday," says Service Park boss Timo Lewerenz about the two-storey, 1775 m2 "Hyundai Palace". In addition to a workshop for three cars, it also has a catering area and workstations.
Seven-figure budget
"If I had a hat on, I'd take it off. It's amazing what kind of organization is behind this," says Mayor Jürgen Fundke, who is also flabbergasted. Especially as the effort for such a world championship race is around ten times that of a German or Austrian championship race. Not to mention the costs! "The total budget is in the seven figures," says rally director Andreas Dinzinger, who is hoping for another 125,000 spectators.
Neuville ahead of title
An additional crowd-puller could be Thierry Neuville's forthcoming first WRC title. The Belgian, who like other drivers enjoyed the calm before the storm at the Beckenbauer golf course yesterday, is looking forward to a brilliant rally: "Many Belgian fans will be coming to support us. My family will also be there, so this rally has a very high priority."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.