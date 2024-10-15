125,000 spectators arrive: The calm before the storm!

A cool six degrees, almost idyllic silence, a few locals stroll through the alleyways. During the local inspection of the "Krone" in Bad Griesbach, Bavaria, it was hardly foreseeable that the small spa town would be the hub of the rally sport world this week. More precisely, when the 2nd edition of the Central European Rally takes place from Thursday to Sunday and, in addition to the WRC stars, over 100 media representatives and tens of thousands of motorsport fans will come to the region.