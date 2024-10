Search operation for 25-year-old ends successfully

Search operation ended successfully

The search for the missing man continued on Tuesday. After a good three hours, there was a sigh of relief! The young man was found unharmed in the area of the "Pichlbauer" hut, Kaning-Schwarzwald in the municipality of Radenthein, and handed over to his relatives. "The young man spent the night in the hut, which he entered through a small opening in the outer wall," explain the emergency services.