Disappeared without a trace
Vienna: Prisoner (19) still on the run
The prisoner who escaped from the special institution on Mittersteig in Vienna-Margareten on Monday could not be caught until Tuesday. The police had been searching for the man all night. According to the Vienna police, there have been dozens of tips, but no arrests yet.
A prisoner escaped from the Forensic Therapeutic Center on Mittersteig in Vienna-Margareten at midday on Monday. According to the investigators, the search had been unsuccessful by Tuesday. An intensive search for the 19-year-old man is continuing.
Escaped via scaffolding
The young man had already served his prison sentence and was still being held in the local detention center, according to Sina Bründler, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice. The conviction was some time ago. For data protection reasons, Bründler did not want to say what offense was involved and how long the sentence lasted.
Vienna police ask for information
Information (also anonymous) will be accepted via the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, Central Branch, on 01-31310-43800.
According to reports, the man probably took advantage of his position as a houseworker in the prison and escaped via scaffolding attached to the front of the building. The 19-year-old managed to escape in the midday hours and the young man's disappearance was noticed immediately. Both the search by the prison guards and an immediate manhunt by the police were unable to stop the 19-year-old prisoner.
Police ask for information
The Vienna police published a mugshot of the man and asked people who noticed the man during or after his escape to contact the police.
Forensic-therapeutic centers house people who have committed certain crimes under the significant influence of a serious and lasting mental disorder.
The offenders are also considered dangerous and there is a risk that they will commit further serious crimes. A distinction is made between offenders who were sane at the time of the crime due to this disorder and those who were not.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
