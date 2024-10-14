Since people keep talking about the fact that Hubert Gorbach allowed himself to be fobbed off relatively cheaply with the title of provincial governor in 1999 - how important is this office to you?

Positions and titles have never been important to me. But once again: I'm not interested in portfolios at the moment, but in having a program that will bring Vorarlberg forward again after years of stagnation. So it's also about preventing a black-green coalition. The conditions for the economy must improve as quickly as possible. We can no longer afford delays and stagnation.