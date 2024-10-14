Strongholds and zero points for the Ländle parties

The higher the mountain, the more popular the ÖVP

An evaluation by the survey institute "Foresight" revealed a quite bizarre correlation: according to this, the higher the municipalities are, the better the ÖVP performs. In the valleys below 530 meters above sea level, "only" 35 percent of the votes went to the black party, in the middle altitudes it was just under 44 percent, and above 781 meters above sea level it was even enough for an absolute majority (52 percent). Scoffers will now object that this may have something to do with decreasing oxygen saturation. Of course, one could have dispensed with the gag about altitude and simply divided the country into center, semi-periphery and periphery - this is called the urban-rural divide and is a well-known phenomenon.