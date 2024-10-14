Not to be taken seriously
Josef Cap: “Rudi Fußi lacks stability”
After the turbulent national elections, the question is more pressing than ever: where is the SPÖ heading? In an interview with krone.tv, SPÖ icon Josef Cap is critical of Rudi Fußi's political ambitions: "I don't think he really wants to become chairman," Cap explained openly. "He lacks the stability, the real interest."
Cap rejects the idea that Rudi Fußi could pave the way for someone else, such as former Chancellor Christian Kern: "You don't let people pave the way for you to become chairman. If you want to be chairman, you have to come forward yourself and say: Hello, I'm here, I'm the savior, I want to be chairman." A clear message to all those who believe that getting to the top is simply a question of having the right PR strategy. According to Cap, however, it is precisely this ambition that is missing: "But I don't see it anywhere."
Issue bouquet too small
On the SPÖ's historic defeat in the 2024 National Council elections, the former club chairman was critical of the party's election strategy: "They should have focused much more on the issues of migration, integration and security," said Cap. Instead, the SPÖ focused almost exclusively on "inflation and inflation", legitimate issues, but not enough to mobilize voters. "The SPÖ's migration paper contains clear points, such as asylum applications outside the EU and the guiding principle: integration before immigration," he explains. But this message has hardly reached the public. "When integration reaches its limits, immigration must be slowed down," adds Cap, making it clear that the party should have taken a more restrictive line.
Andreas Babler has given his best
The SPÖ politician had words of praise for party chairman Andreas Babler: "I have actually come to appreciate him. He threw himself into it with personal commitment, with a truly almost self-sacrificing dedication and really fought for it," said Cap. "I really have to say: respect." However, despite Babler's commitment, the election campaign was not successful for the SPÖ. Cap emphasized that in politics you have to accept both victories and defeats. With regard to the SPÖ's internal power struggles, Cap urged calm: "You have to be able to deal with it and not always shout 'crucify him, crucify him': Crucify him, crucify him!" It is important to first define a clear direction and see whether those in positions of responsibility are prepared to go along with this path. "You'll notice that then."
"SPÖ will come back stronger"
When asked what kind of government Austria needs now: "Werner Faymann's recipe for success was 'working instead of arguing'. It's a simple phrase, but in reality that's exactly what it is. "I'm fighting for a ceasefire in Ukraine, for a ceasefire in Gaza and in Lebanon," Cap continues. He calls for a constructive dialog to find solutions that protect not only Austria, but the entire globe from danger. "The current government has not been able to do this. That's why I'm leaning towards a three-party solution."
Will the SPÖ recover from the election defeat? "The SPÖ can only come back stronger. You have to say that with a touch of humor," says Cap optimistically. The SPÖ icon had the following to say about Karl Nehammer's (ÖVP) chancellorship: "He wants to remain chancellor. That's why he will sit down at the negotiating table with the SPÖ and the NEOS. On the subject of the FPÖ, he says with a grin: "Kickl, he doesn't look like a Federal Chancellor. I think his program is simply exaggerated."
Watch the whole interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.