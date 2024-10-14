Josef Cap: “Rudi Fußi lacks stability”

Andreas Babler has given his best

The SPÖ politician had words of praise for party chairman Andreas Babler: "I have actually come to appreciate him. He threw himself into it with personal commitment, with a truly almost self-sacrificing dedication and really fought for it," said Cap. "I really have to say: respect." However, despite Babler's commitment, the election campaign was not successful for the SPÖ. Cap emphasized that in politics you have to accept both victories and defeats. With regard to the SPÖ's internal power struggles, Cap urged calm: "You have to be able to deal with it and not always shout 'crucify him, crucify him': Crucify him, crucify him!" It is important to first define a clear direction and see whether those in positions of responsibility are prepared to go along with this path. "You'll notice that then."