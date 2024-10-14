Difficult operation
Carinthian specialists rescue alpinists near Aussee
Because two climbers on the Trisselwand in Ausseerland are unable to continue shortly before the summit, they make an emergency call. But darkness sets in and most rescue helicopters are not allowed to take off or carry out a winch rescue at night ...
The two climbers are on a very steep and partially overhanging section of the Trisselwand in Ausseerland when they can go no further. They make an emergency call, the alpine police and mountain rescue team are deployed, but the control center knows that no rescue helicopter can help in Styria.
That's why the ARA base in Fresach is contacted. "We are the only air rescue service in Austria that is allowed to carry out winch rescues at night. The rescue winch is permanently mounted on the helicopter," explains ARA Managing Director Thomas Jank. "The crew of the RK-1 clarified the details of the mission with Markus Raich, the head of operations at Ausseerland Mountain Rescue."
After a flight time of a good 30 minutes, pilot Florian Kastner, winch operator Patrick Weilguni, emergency doctor Christian Leschanz and flight rescuer Bertram Bacher reached the rescue site. "Fortunately, both alpinists were uninjured, so the air rescuer was able to abseil down to them alone," says Jank, describing the mission. "So both could be rescued one after the other."
To do this, Bertram Bacher first cuts the climber's safety line and then attaches him to the safety line of the cable winch - once he is in the helicopter, the second climber follows. After just under 20 minutes, the rescue is successful and the two are handed over to the mountain rescue team at the Trisselwand snack station.
"Thanks to the night-time winch rescue and the good cooperation with the Ausseerland mountain rescue team, the climbers were protected from further hypothermia and saved from having to hold out for a long time until a complex terrestrial rescue could take place," concludes Jank.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
