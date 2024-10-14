In Klagenfurt
Three night-time construction sites on the highway feeder road
The expansion and renovation of the district heating network by Energie Klagenfurt is an important contribution to the implementation of the Smart City climate strategy. At the Koschatstraße and Villacher Ring construction site, work will continue until four o'clock in the morning three times.
The expansion of the Klagenfurt district heating network has progressed rapidly throughout Klagenfurt in recent weeks and months, with a central construction site at the Koschatstraße highway feeder road. Now the junction with the busy four-lane Villacher Ring is being finalized. "That's why only night-time roadworks can help," says Christopher Tiefnig from Klagenfurt's public utility company.
Final phase reached
"This is the fourth and final construction phase. Excavations are needed to complete it. However, there are no major restrictions for road traffic. One lane will be open in each direction in the area of the construction site," says Tiefnig. Overall, the construction work on Koschatstrasse will take another one and a half months.
The expansion and renovation of Klagenfurt's district heating network by the STW subsidiary "Energie Klagenfurt GmbH" is an important contribution to the implementation of Klagenfurt's Smart City climate strategy. "More than 90 percent of Stadtwerke Klagenfurt's district heating is produced from biomass - making us a pioneer in Austria," says Tiefnig proudly.
